Ben Affleck is back on the big screen and this time he is ready to portray one of the most popular creations of recent years. Here, check out when Air will be released and where to watch.

The dynamic duo of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have teamed up once again to bring the story of one of the greatest creations in the fashion industry and the sports world, the groundbreaking partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike's basketball division that brought Air to life. The actor who played Batman will not only be starring in the film but also directing it.

The plot is developed based on a script he created himself. Set in 1984, it focuses on the association that the basketball player, who was a rookie at the time, had with the basketball section of the iconic brand. It has not yet been released and has already caused a sensation, just by releasing the first glimpse of what will be the biographical film.

The official synopsis describes "It tells of the bold gamble that defined the career of an unconventional team, the relentless vision of a mother who knows the value of her son's immense talent, and the basketball phenomenon that would become the greatest of all time". Here, check when it will be released and how to watch it...

When will Air be released?

The film marks the first project from the two actors' production company in collaboration with Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. Air is scheduled for an official release date of April 5, 2023. Affleck gave several interviews regarding his new production company and the upcoming film.

"Matt and I are very excited for audiences to see Air and proud that it is the first release from Artists Equity, our company. They brought passion, persistence and creativity to a collective effort to recreate a remarkable and ambitious story", he confessed.

In addition, he also assured that it turned out to be an out-of-the-ordinary experience in which they had the honor of working with some of the best actors and crew in the industry. It will undoubtedly be one of the most promising titles of the year and is expected to have a good debut in theaters.

Air will be available on any streaming platform?

At first Air will be released exclusively in theaters and after a considerable time in theaters, it is likely to be released on some of the most popular streaming platforms. It is estimated that, after spending 45 days on the big screen, it will debut on Amazon Prime Video. This is due to the fact that Amazon Studios was one of the producers of the project.