After Alec Baldwin's tragic incident on the set of Rust, the actor has received the final verdict of his sentence. Here, check out what will happen to him.

Alec Baldwin was the protagonist of one of the most terrifying moments on the set of the film Rust. The 64-year-old actor was holding a Colt 45 revolver during production rehearsals when he pulled the trigger and critically wounded cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died shortly thereafter.

"The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger, never" he assured. After all that happened, he became under police investigation, as director Joel Souza was also injured. The film started shooting in 2021 but never saw the light of day.

Over the course of the months there were quite a few loose details about what happened, Baldwin decided to sue the project's weapons manager, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, for being one of the alleged culprits for the revolver being loaded with real bullets at the time the scene was rehearsed.

What charges did Alec Baldwin get after being tried?

The actor was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter for the shooting. The prosecutor of the First Judicial District of New Mexico, Mary Carmack-Altwies, announced in early January that they had sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec.

"Today we have taken another important step to ensure justice for Halyna Hutchins. In New Mexico, no one is above the law, and there will be justice", she said. Baldwin was not the only one charged, as Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is also involved and has been charged in the same manner.

If convicted, both could face an 18-month jail sentence and a $5,000 fine. In addition, the aggravating factors for the use of weapons could increase the sentence to up to five years in prison, according to the U.S. legal framework.

Alec is represented by attorney Luke Nikas, who assured that the accusation is a "terrible miscarriage of justice", since the Pearl Harbor actor repeatedly confessed that the prop crew told him that the gun was not loaded before handing it to him and that he never pulled the trigger.

On the other hand, Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys defended the young woman and said that the ficals have misunderstood the facts, as they jumped to the wrong conclusions. Jason Bowles and Todd Bullion assured "We will fight these charges and hope that the jury will find Hannah not guilty".