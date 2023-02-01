Actor Alec Baldwin is facing charges of involutary manslaughter due to the accidental fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust,” in October 2021. Amid the situation, many people wonder about his family.

Actor Alec Baldwin has finally been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust,” in October 2021. Per the Santa Fe prosecutors who are leading the case, the actor had not been properly trained to handle the weapon.

Apart from Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer of the film, was also charged with the same two counts of involuntary manslaughter. The two counts carry $5,000 fines, but one includes an 18-month sentence while the other has a five-year sentence. However, a jury will decide which of the two applies.

While the case is still open, many fans wonder what will happen with the actor and his family, especially his children. With his wife Hilaria Baldwin, he welcomed his youngest daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena in September 2022, after announcing that they were expecting in March. Here’s all his children.

How many children does Alec Baldwin have?

The 64-year-old actor has eight children in total. He shares seven children with his wife Hilaria. The couple tied the knot in 2012, and they have three daughters (Carmen Gabriela, 9; María Lucía Victoria, 1, and the newborn Ilaria Catalina Irena) and four sons: Rafael Thomas, 7; Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5; Romeo Alejandro David, 4; and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2 years old.

On the other hand, he is also dad to daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger. She is a 27-year-old model and actress, appearing in several editorial for magazines and the film ‘Grudge Match.’

When Hilaria welcomed Ilaria in September last year, she shared an emotional post alluding to the legal procedures that the actor has had to go through. "Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times," she wrote.

On an episode of her Witches Anonymous podcast, she also shared that it's been “an emotional time for my family,” and said that she has been trying to handle the situation with the children. "Kids are sponges and certain conversations are not always age-appropriate; we cannot deny that they don't feel the energy and pick up on certain things in the family,” she said.