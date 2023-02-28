The forever young Peter Pan will come back with a new adventure for Disney+, "Peter Pan & Wendy." The live-action film stars Alexander Molony. Here, check out more about this young actor.

Disney will release a new version of J.M. Barrie’s iconic character in ‘Peter Pan & Wendy,’ a film that will be released in April. With Jude Law taking the role of villain Captain Hook and Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, the titular role will be played by newcomer Alexander Molony.

The actor shared on his Instagram account that filming wrapped in August of 2021, and that he was grateful to director David Lowery, who also co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks as well as Disney, for “putting their faith” in him.

He also said that he was “full of so many magical memories to last a lifetime and many, many very special people, across cast and crew, who I have shared this experience with.” If you want to learn more about this actor, check out his age, movies and more.

How old is Alexander Molony?

He was born on September 12, 2003 in London. He is 16 years old. Molony has an older brother, who is also an actor. He has been acting since a young age, including theater and voice acting.

Alexander Molony’s movies and TV shows

As we said before, ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ will be his first feature film. However, he voiced the title role in children’s animation Claude, on Disney Junior. He also had a minor role in the Sky sitcom The Reluctant Landlord, and the TV film The Bad Seed Returns. Other voice roles include Ooo-Ooo the Monkey in Raa Raa Noisy Lion and Alex in The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales.

What is Alexander Molony’s Instagram?

His Instagram account is @alexandermolonyofficial, in which he shares the behind the scenes of his projects and announcements. So, you can follow him there and get to know everything this young actor is working on.