Keanu Reeves is the actor of the moment and there are millions of fans who have been following him for years, so his personal life became a public interest. Here, check out who is his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant.

Keanu Reeves has not had an easy life and he has been able to rebuild it, again and again. After many years of bachelorhood, the 58-year-old actor found love again and it was Alexandra Grant who stole his heart. The fact that he introduced his partner on a red carpet caused quite a surprise, because he always kept his inner circle a secret.

Now, the star of the John Wick franchise has said a few words about his girlfriend during an interview with People magazine. When asked about his greatest moment of happiness in recent times, he replied "A couple of days ago with my honey" and then added "We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together".

He is undoubtedly going through one of his best moments, both personally and in his career. On March 23rd he released the fourth installment of John Wick, where we see him again playing the hitman and so far has been one of the highest grossing works worldwide in the box office, having less than 10 days in theaters.

Alexandra Grant's age and height

Alexandra was born on April 4, 1973 in Fairview Park, a city located in Cuyahoga County (Ohio). She is 49 years old and stands 6′ 0″ tall (184 centimeters tall). She currently resides in Los Angeles for her work but has also lived in Mexico, where she is believed to own property.

Alexandra Grant's origins and family

Although she was born in Ohio, she lived in various parts of the world. Due to her parents' work, she resided in Africa and the Middle East for a time, but when they divorced she moved to Mexico City with her mother. There she attended a British school that had an international student body.

When he was only 11 years old, he attended boarding school for almost a year in St. Louis, Missouri. Then he moved again, but to Europe. At that time she lived with her mother in Paris and went to the International School of Paris. Thanks to having lived in many parts of the world, she is fluent in several languages, being multibilingual.

She graduated from Swarthmore College with a degree in history and art studies in 1994. She then wanted to continue to broaden her studies and skills, so in 2000 she also graduated from the University of California, School of the Arts, with a master's degree in drawing and painting.

Alexandra Grant's career

She is currently working and developing as a visual artist. She is recognized for her multiple collaborations, with icons such as Hélène Cixous and Michael Joyce. According to People, many of her collections have been exhibited in popular galleries, such as the Orange County Museum of Art in Santa Ana and the Marfa Invitational in Texas.

She has also been a teacher and film producer. From 2009 to 2011 she taught at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California. Then, from 2013 to 2014, she was a mentor in the distance MFA program at Pacific Northwest College of Art.

Until 2015 she worked as a teacher or mentor in other courses and institutions, but then she dedicated herself fully to art and other branches.That same year she directed a documentary, titled Taking Lena Home, which was about restoring a stolen tombstone to rural Nebraska.

Keanu and Alexandra have known each other since 2011 and first became friends, before starting a relationship. It all came about when Gerhard Steidl published Ode to Happiness, Grant's first collaboration with the actor. It was her first book as an artist and his first as a writer.

Alexandra Grant's net worth

Currently Alexandra has a fortune of $500 thousand, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Art is a branch that tends to make quite a bit of money if you become successful, which is what has happened with her. Not only does she coordinate multiple projects and works as an artist, but during 2017, she and Reeves founded a book publishing company, called X Artists 'Books.