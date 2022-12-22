Alice in Borderland has released its second season and with the shocking ending, viewers are waiting to know everything about the third season. Here, check out its possible premiere date, cast and storyline.

Alice in Borderland has been a success since its premiere on the Netflix platform. For some time now, the production company has been betting on titles of Asian origin and it has been quite successful commercially. Now, the series has launched its second season and fans are ready to know everything about the third one.

It is an adaptation of Haro Aso's manga and has shades of several other great titles such as Battle Royale, which presents a universe of its own in which there is room for action, emotion, reflection and all kinds of different sensations. The story follows the character of Arisu, starring Kento Yamazaki from the beginning.

The series became very popular after the premiere of Squid Game. This is due to the fact that the deadly games in the new production are gaining intensity with the development of the plot and this reinforces its position as the main attraction of the whole story.

What will the third season be about?

The third season will pick up where the story left off at the end of the second season. Spoiler Alert! - The cards increased in difficulty, intensity and of course, severity, as the players transcended to the level of the picture cards. Finally out came one that had been expected since the beginning of the series: the Joker. His arrival promises to have the potential to be the cruelest of them all.

Who is the cast of the third season?

During the second season there were several surprise appearances, especially from characters who seemed to have died during the first installment. Now it is expected that, after having survived, they will return for the third season. These actors are Dori Sakurada as Niragi and Shô Aoyagi as Aguni.

On the other hand, Tao Tsuchiya is also expected to return as Usagi and Kento Yamazaki as Arisu, the main character so far. Aya Asahina, Nijirô Murakami and Ayaka Miyoshi's characters Kuina, Chishiya and Ann, respectively, were also dragged across the finish line, so we expect the former to reprise their roles.

When could the third season be released?

Viewers had to wait a little over two years for the premiere of the second season episodes, which was released recently. This means that there is still no release date for the third season, but it is estimated that fans could mark their calendars for Christmas 2024.