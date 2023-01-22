Since 2018, the sports drama ‘All American’ has been one of the most beloved shows on TV. Season 5 will return with its eighth episode after a long-break. Here, check out when and how to watch it or stream it.

Since 2018, the sports drama ‘All American’ has been one of the most beloved shows on TV. Starring Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, a young football player inspired by the life of pro Spencer Paysinger. Here, check out when and how to watch Season 5’s Winter Premiere.

[Watch All American on fuboTV (free-trial)]

The series has been praised for the treatment of themes such as high school life and class struggles, as well for the great performances by the ensemble cast. Alongside Ezra, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, Monét Mazur, Taye Diggs and Jalyn Hall are all regulars.

After a long-time hiatus from Episode 7, which premiered back in November, fans are waiting to know what will happen with Spencer, especially how his relationship with Olivia (Samantha Logan) will continue on the series.

All American Season 5: When and how to watch or stream Episode 8

Season 5 of All American is set to return with the eighth episode on January 23, at 8 pm EST. The episode will air on The CW, but you can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven day free-trial in the United States.

While the promo did not reveal much about the episode, this is the official synopsis: "When Laura throws Billy a surprise birthday party, everyone comes together to roast Billy; Spencer makes an effort to do what's best for himself, hoping it helps Olivia; Jayme offers some sage advice to Asher about his speech with JJ."

Episode 8 was written by Ryan Zaragoza and directed by Carrie Gutenberg. On the other hand, fans of the show can be happy as it was renewed for a sixth season, as it was reported one week ago.