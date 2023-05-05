Daisy Edgar-Jones is one of the most popular young actresses and at only 24 years old she has already been in big productions and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award. Here, check out her upcoming projects.

Daisy Edgar-Jones has shaped one of the most promising careers in the acting world and thanks to her work in Normal People, she managed to take home several awards. Being one of the popular young actresses, her upcoming projects are quite big and iconic.

One of her last films was Where the Crawdads Sing, which was produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and based on the novel by Delia Owens. There she played Kya, a woman who lives deep in the woods and is considered wild by the villagers.

The role that catapulted her to the top was that of Marianne Sheridan, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. However, she has been in major productions, such as the film Fresh with Sebastian Stan and Under the Banner of Heaven with Andrew Garfield.

What are Daisy Edgar-Jones' upcoming movies?

Voyagers – TBA

Daisy has joined the cast of Sebastian Lelio's new film and will star in the love story alongside Andrew Garfield (Spider-Man). It is not the first time they work together, as they both made the miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven.

Now, the actors will play astrologer Carl Sagan and documentary producer Ann Druyan. The plot will be set in 1977, when both were working on a NASA project to launch humanity's first interstellar probes.

On Swift Horses – 2024

Starring the actress and Jacob Elordi, the plot is set in the 1950s and will follow a newlywed couple as they attempt to settle in Kansas after their return from the Korean War. Will Poulter, Diego Calva and Sasha Calle are the latest additions to the cast.

Twisters – July, 2024

Although no official name has yet been given, Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell will be the new lead faces in the sequel to the classic film, Twisters. It is believed that the story will follow the daughter of the original film's iconic couple, Bill and Joe.

Beautiful – TBA

Lisa Cholodenko is directing the upcoming musical biopic of Carole King, starring the 24-year-old actress. Playtone's Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman will produce the film with Paul Blake. The story is an adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway play.