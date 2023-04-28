Emma Stone is back and more renewed than ever. The La La Land actress already has several projects in the pipeline and one of them promises to be one of the best of the year. Here, check out what she will be doing next.

After a season off, Emma Stone is ready to return to the big screen and we will soon see her starring in major projects. In three of them she will once again collaborate with Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, who has made one of the best careers in his field.

The 34-year-old actress is one of the best known in the Hollywood industry and has even taken home an Oscar for Best Actress for her work in La La Land. She has already been nominated three times by the academy, thanks to The Favourite and Birdman.

Not only has she committed to starring in movies, but she will also be a major player in a comedy series. Now it's time to see what productions she is involved in, what characters she will play and when they will be released.

What are Emma Stone's upcoming movies and TV Shows?

Poor Things – September 8, 2023.

The story is described as a re-imagining of Frankenstein, where we will see Emma bring to life Bella Baxter, a woman who drowns after escaping from her husband and ends up being brought back to life by a scientist.

And – 2024

Stone will star in the film alongside Joe Alwyn and several great actors will accompany them. Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau and Hunter Schaffer are among them. Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley have also been added to the cast, making it the second time the trio will work together, as they are all part of Poor Things.

Although plot details have been kept under wraps, several photos have been leaked showing the 34-year-old actress with fake blood dripping from her mouth. So it could be expected to have plenty of action and drama.

Bleat – May 6, 2023.

It is a short film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma. Not much is known about the plot yet but it was confirmed that it will be a comedy and that it was shot on the Greek island of Tinos during February 2020.

The Chain – TBA

Although her participation has not yet been confirmed, it appears that the actress has entered into negotiations to star in Edgar Wright's new film. The Direct reported that the plot will tell the story of "a mother whose 12-year-old daughter is kidnapped, forcing her to kidnap another child to free her own and continue the chain".

The Curse – TBA

This will be Emma's first series in quite some time. The comedy will explore "how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show, Flipanthropy".