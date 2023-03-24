Robert Downey Jr. has risen from the ashes and we will soon see him in several promising projects as a leading star, in addition to the ones he will produce. Here, check them out.

Public opinions about Robert Downey Jr. have always been a bit ambiguous but since he played Tony Stark in the Marvel movies, he has gained a solid mass fan base that is waiting for him to be part of new successful film projects. He is currently one of the most successful stars in the industry and is recognized worldwide.

Although he hasn't been as active as he used to be for a while now, the 57-year-old actor has been producing many TV titles. One of the latest was Sweet Tooth for Netflix, which was recently renewed for a second season and new episodes are coming soon to the platform's catalog.

In 2010 he announced that he founded a production company with his wife Susan, which has been dubbed Team Downey. What started as a couple's project to work together, ended up being responsible for many successes. One of them has been The Judge, which starred the actor and Robert Duvall.

What are Robert Downey Jr's next projects?

Movies

Oppenheimer – July 21, 2023

Downey Jr. will play Lewis Strauss, an American philanthropist who served two terms on the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

The story is based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy by J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who worked on the Manhattan Project that led to the creation of the atomic bomb.

Vertigo – TBA

Just a few days ago it was announced that Robert is preparing a new version of Hitchcock's classic. The actor will co-produce with Paramount the story of suspense and psychological tension, but it has not yet been confirmed if he will also be the one to give life to James Stewart's character.

The actor will play a retired cop who ends up getting involved in the crimes of a serial killer, played by Robert Pattinson. Downey's role does not give up on the crimes committed by the main character, while the latter tries to prevent him from following his trail now that he has hung up his gun.

Oscar winner Adam McKay will direct the film and it has already been confirmed that it will be a comedy that challenges the life of this serial killer, as the case explodes around him and involves many people in his inner circle.

Avengers: Secret Wars – 2026

It is not yet known if Robert will make an appearance in one of the next Avengers movies, but his name is included in the project, so we know he will have something to do with it. The film will close Marvel's phase 6, but first we will see how Avengers: The Kang Dynasty arrives to the big screen in 2025.

TV Shows

The Sympathizer – TBA

Robert will be one of the many actors headlining A24's new series and although his role has not yet been announced, it is known that he will be one of the co-stars of the award-winning story. He will also be one of the executive producers of the adaptation of the book written by Viet Thanh Nguyen.

The 7-episode plot is set in the story of a half-French, half-Vietnamese man who served as a spy for the communist forces during the Vietnam War.