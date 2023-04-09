After a five year hiatus, Ryan Gosling is returning to the screen with several projects, including the highly-anticipated and viral 'Barbie,' directed by Greta Gerwig. Here, check out all the films the Canadian has in his agenda.

After a five year hiatus, Ryan Gosling is returning to the screen with several projects. The Canadian started this run with last year's ‘The Gray Man,’ an action feature for Netflix alongside Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, and it will continue with ‘Barbie,’ in which he plays Ken.

Two-time Oscar nominee for Best Actor, the 41-year-old has proven time and time again that he is not afraid of making bold choices. However, surprisingly, his role as Ken has been receiving some negative criticism from a corner of the Internet.

However, Gosling has previously told Variety that “This (role) has been coming my whole life.” And during the promotion of The Gray Man, he also talked about the “Ken-energy,” saying that "it has always been there." Either way, the actor has several projects lined up after Barbie.

Ryan Gosling’s upcoming movies

Gosling stars as Ken alongside Margot Robbie, who are part ensemble star-studded cast as other Barbies and Kens. While plot details have been kept under wraps, the story was penned by Greta Gerwig, who is also directing, and Noah Baumbach.

Gosling will star, alongside Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Stephanie Hsu. The movie follows a stuntman who gets embroiled in some crazy drama outside of the movie business, and mayhem ensues, per director David Leitch.

Project Hail Mary (TBD)

The actor will produce and star in Project Hail Mary, based on the upcoming Andy Weir novel, which is centered on a solitary astronaut on a spaceship who is trying to save Earth. The project was announced back in 2011, but is still in pre-production.

Wolfman (TBD)

The film is being directed by Derek Cianfrance, who has worked with Gosling twice before, in The Place Beyond The Pines and Blue Valentine. It’s being produced by Universal, as a part of a series of reboots of classic monsters such as Dracula and more.

The Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony, confirmed that Gosling will return for the next film and the new feature will be written by Stephen McFeely, who co-wrote the first installment. The movie was a success for Netflix, and they are also planning a spin-off series.