The 'Stranger Things' actor has several projects under his belt, including movies and TV shows. Here's everything Joe Keery will be doing next.

While fans of the Stranger Things are preparing for the fifth and final season of the sci-fi series, the cast is also moving on with new projects. Millie Bobby Brown is booked and busy, as well as The Whale actress Sadie Sink. But Joe Keery also has several projects on the line.

Apart from acting, Keery is also a musician. He used to be part of the psychedelic rock band Post Animal, but now he releases music under the name of Djo. He released his first album, Change, back in September and received positive reviews.

Meanwhile on his acting career, Keery is most known for his role of Steve Harrington, who started as an unlikable popular guy but then became one of the most beloved characters in the show. He also appeared in Free Guy, but, if we see all his upcoming projects, the actor is just getting started.

All Joe Keery’s upcoming movies and TV shows

Marmalade with Camila Morrone

Keery will star in this crime romance film, which serves as the directorial debut of actor and director-screenwriter Keir O’Donnell. He will play Baron, who is in prison and starts a friendship with his cellmate Otis (Aldis Hoge). While the duo plans to escape, Baron recalls the story of how he made Marmalade (Morrone) and how they planned to rob a bank. Thereps no release date yet.

Keery will also have a role in the fifth season of the highly successful anthology series, which is going to be set in 2019. He will star alongside Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Lamorne Morris, Richa Moorjani, and Dave Foley.

Cold Storage with Liam Neeson

The film is an adaptation of a novel by David Koepp, who also wrote the script. Johnny Campbell will direct. It will follow two military facility employees who have to save the world from a highly infectious mutating microorganism. There's no release date yet.

Fifth season of Stranger Things

Of course, Keery will reprise his role as Steve Harrington for the final season of Netflix's success. The series is set to start production later this year, and it could be out in 2024 or even 2025.