Sydney Sweeney is, without a doubt, one of the most prominent rising talents in Hollywood. The Emmy nominated actor had her breakthrough with her portrayal of Cassie Howard in “Euphoria,” but she is ready to become an A-lister and for that she has several upcoming projects under her sleeve.

Apart from being an actor, Sweeney also owns a production company called Fifty-Fifty Productions, which she formed in 2020. It’s obvious that she doesn’t hide from hard work, as she told Teen Vogue she has fought for having her credits as a producer:

“I put a lot of work into what I do. I would never want to have my name or company just slapped on something because I want it slapped on. I will be doing the heavy lifting.” And, certainly, that shows. Here’s everything you can watch Sweeney next.

Sydney Sweeney’s next movies and TV shows

Madame Web (February 16, 2024)

Sweeney will appear alongside Dakota Johnson, who plays the titular role; Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet. Plot details are kept under wraps.

The Caretaker (TBD)

It’s a thriller based on Marcus Kliewer’s short story The Caretaker. Sweeney is attached to star and produce. Michael Bay and Brad Fuller also will produce.

Barbarella (TBD)

Sweeney will star and produce this remake of the iconic character portrayed by Jane Fonda in 1968. It’s being backed up by Sony Pictures, and the project is based on the French comic book by Jean-Claude Forest.

The Players Table (TBD)

Sweeney and Halsey are set to star in this miniseries for HBO Max, which is an adaptation of the book They Wish They Were Us by Jessica Goodman. While the project was announced back in 2020, it has been delayed.

Americana (2023)

It’s written and directed by Tony Tost. It stars Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey, Eric Dane, Zahn McClarnon, Gavin Maddox Bergman, Simon Rex, Derek Hinkey, Toby Huss and Harriet Sansom Harris.

Echo Valley (TBD)

Sweeney will join Julianne Moore in this drama directed by Michael Pearce, from a script by Michael A. Pruss and Brad Ingelsby (Mare of Easttown). The story follows “Kate, who is dealing with a personal tragedy while training horses in Echo Valley, a beautiful place isolated from the world. But everything suddenly changes when her daughter, Claire, comes home frightened and covered in someone else's blood.”

Reality (May 29, 2023)

Sweeney stars in Tina Satter's new drama, which is based on true events. The screenplay was written by Satter and James Paul Dallas, adapted from the FBI interrogation transcript of American intelligence whistleblower Reality Winner. It will be available on HBO Max.

Immaculate (TBD)

Sweeney will reunite with director Michael Mohan, whom she worked with in The Voyeurs. The film, written by Andrew Lobel, follows Cecilia, a devout woman who is offered a rewarding new role at an illustrious Italian convent, but soon realizes that her new home is filled with dark secrets.

The Registration (TBD)

Based on the novel of the same name by Madison Lawson, Sweeney will star and produce, per Deadline. The Night House writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski are adapting the script.

Anyone But You (Rom-com)

Sweeney and Glen Powell star in this R-Rated romantic comedy directed by Will Gluck, who also helmed favorites such as Easy A and Friends With Benefits. It will follow two unlikely lovers who can’t stand each other.

Euphoria (Season 3)