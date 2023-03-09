The South Korean Netflix series, All of Us Are Dead, has been one of the lucrative projects on the platform. Check out what we know about Season 2, including potential release date and more.

The South Korean Netflix series, All of Us Are Dead, has been one of the lucrative projects on the platform. Directed by Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-su, it is an adaptation of Joo Dong-geun's Naver webtoon of the same title. The scripts were penned by Chun Sung-il.

The story revolves around Hyosan High science teacher Lee Byeong-chan's failed experiment, which results in a mysterious virus that transforms people into zombies, spreading throughout the school and the city. The government declares a state of emergency and imposes a lockdown. As a group of students becomes trapped in Hyosan High, they band together to survive the zombie apocalypse while awaiting rescue.

The first season stars Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hu, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon (Lomon), Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Byung-chul, Jeon Bae-soo, Lee Kyu-hyung, Im Jae-hyeok, Ha Seung-ri, Lee Eun-saem, among others. Since the first season was released in January 2022, fans patiently await the second installment of the series. Here’s what we know.

When could Season 2 of ‘All of Us are Dead’ come out?

Netflix announced that the second season of All of Us Are Dead back in June at Netflix Geeked Week 2022. Pictures published by cast and crew confirmed that they were filming in September, but it’s unclear what is the status of production. However, an official release date hasn’t been announced.

Who is in the cast of 'All of Us are Dead' Season 2?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed who will return in All of Us Are Dead season 2. However, we expect that the six remaining students, On-jo (Park Ji-hu), Su-hyeok (Lomon), Hyo-ryeong (Kim Bo-yoon), Dae-su (Im Jae-hyuk), Ha-ri (Ha Seung-ri), and Mi-jin (Lee Eun-saem) will likely be in the second season. Cho Yi-hyun, who plays Nam-ra, will most likely return as well.