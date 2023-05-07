Max Verstappen took home the 2023 Miami Grand Prix at the Hard Rock Stadium packed with many A-listers. Check out all the celebrities who attended the race.

With his victory on Sunday, Verstappen is eight points clear his teammate Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, who has 18 points. This also confirms (as if there were any doubts) Red Bull’s command this season.

On the sidelines, several celebrities were watching all the action in the track. From tennis legends Serena Williams and Roger Federer to movie stars such as Tom Cruise, there were some recognizable faces in Miami.

The celebrities at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix

Tom Cruise

Queen Latifah

Shakira

Luis Fonsi

Ludacris, Venus and Serena Williams

Roger Federer and Juan Martin del Potro

Vin Diesel

Will I Am

Martin Garrix

Jonas Brothers and J Balvin