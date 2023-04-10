Taylor Swift doesn't take vacations. During a 11-day break from her Eras Tour, the singer has been spotted in Liverpool filming a new music video alongside Joey king and, reportedly, Taylor Lautner. Here's what we know.

Amid reports that she and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn broke up, Taylor Swift seems to be filming a new music video in Liverpool with Joey King and Taylor Lautner. She was pictured at the Old Natwest Bank on Friday.

The singer had an 11-day break in her Eras Tours schedule, which apparently has been used to squeeze the shooting. Per The Sun, the singer "spent 48 hours there (Liverpool) last week, shooting at Scouse land-marks St George’s Hall and the Cunard Building."

According to what a source told the outlet, "Taylor loves the history of the landmarks and was excited to film somewhere completely different and unexpected," as she is “feeling more creative and inspired than ever." But what is the music video of? Here are the theories.

Taylor Swift’s video is reportedly inspired by Batman

According to reports, the video itself is reportedly inspired by the movie The Batman, which also was filmed in Liverpool. Photos of the set circulating online show Swift and King, who starred in the singer’s "Mean" music video in 2010, running around holding a painting’s frame.

However, they are not alone as a mysterious man is also there and who reportedly is Lautner, one of Swift’s exes. With this information, many fans are starting to theorize for which song the music video is.

While many thing that the Batman theme could be for ‘Vigilante S–t,’ many others think that all the clues lead to a song from the highly-anticipated re-recorded version of her 2010’s album “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” which the singer has teased previously in her “Bejeweled” music video.