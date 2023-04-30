Disney’s latest live-action adaptation “Peter Pan & Wendy” is already out on Disney+. The live-action features several newcomers, including Alyssa Wapanatâhk. Here, check out everything you need to know about her.

Disney’s latest live-action adaptation “Peter Pan & Wendy” is already out on Disney+. The film stars newcomers Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson in the titular roles, while Jude Law plays the iconic villain Captain Hook.

The David Lowery’s version of the classic film has received praise for depicting American natives in a more rightful way through the character of Tiger Lily in this film, she is written with more depth, and she is also a warrior, fighting alongside Peter and the Lost Boys.

It also helped that Lowery worked closely with Native consultants Dawn Jackson and Dr. Kevin Lewis. In this version, Tiger Lily was portrayed by actor Alyssa Wapanatâhk. If you want to know more about her life and work, don’t miss the next article.

How old is Alyssa Wapanatâhk?

Wapanatâhk is 25 years old, according to her Instagram page. She was born on January 15th, 1998. Per her IMDb, she was born in Fort McMurray, Alberta, and grew up there and in Conklin, Alberta.

What is Alyssa Wapanatâhk’s ethnicity?

Per IMDb, she is a member of the Bigstone Cree First Nation, and her reserve is Wabasca, southwest of Fort McMurray. Two days before the release of the film, she wrote an emotional post on her Instagram page: “A fight. The great fight. That’s what it took to get here, where I am today. Seeing my biggest work coming out. Being celebrated AND being a brown skin girl (...) THANK CREATOR for today!”

Alyssa Wapanatâhk’s movies & TV shows

She is also known for playing Perseverance in Bones Of Crows and Lizzo in the TV series Riverdale. She also appeared in the film ‘Rehab’ (2022). She also worked in several shorts such as Swansong (2019), Pookmis (2018), Robo Games (2018) and Pure Love (2018).

What is Alyssa Wapanatâhk’s Instagram?

She uses her Instagram to promote her work as an actor, as well as to share pictures of her life. Her user is @wapanatahk. She also has a Facebook Page.