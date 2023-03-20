Former child star Amanda Bynes has been placed on psychiatric hold per a report from TMZ. Here, check out all the details and everything we know so far about the incident.

In the past few years, many former child stars have come forward and opened up about the struggle growing up in the public eye, especially women such as Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton. Amanda Bynes, who is mostly known for her work in TV and film as a teenager, has been one of them.

The actress, who is 36 years old, took an indefinite hiatus from acting in 2010, as she suffered from substance abuse, which led to several arrests. She also was in a conservatorship, just like Britney Spears, due to her several breakdowns.

However, she resurfaced in 2018 saying she was four years sober, and she was studying fashion. While she has been out of trouble since then, and she even ended her conservatorship in March 2022, TMZ has reported the star had been placed on a psychiatric hold. Here’s all we know about it.

TMZ reports that Amanda Bynes had suffered a psychotic episode

Per the outlet, the actress was found “roaming in the streets naked and alone.” According to what an eyewitness told TMZ, Bynes “was seen walking near downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning (March 19th) without any clothes.”

The report continues, “We’re told Bynes waved a car down, telling the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode. Amanda herself then called 911. Our law enforcement sources say Bynes was taken to a nearby police station, where a mental health team determined she needed to be placed on a 5150 psych hold.”

According to the outlet, the sources state “it doesn’t appear Bynes was hurt at all.” There’s no more details about the incident. This type of emergency hold is temporary involuntary detention (72 hours) of a person “presumed to have a mental illness.”