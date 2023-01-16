Following her critically acclaimed and award-winning performance in A24's hit film "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Michelle Yeoh will be joining her former co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu in the upcoming Disney+ series "American Born Chinese."

'American Born Chinese' with Michelle Yeoh: When is the series coming to Disney+?

Based on Gene Luen Yang’s beloved graphic novel of the same name, publcished in 2006, the TV series will follow Jin Wang, portrayed by Ben Wang, the son of Chinese immigrants who are struggling to assimilate into the US culture.

However, to deal with this, Jin escapes into fantasy worlds in which he encounters mythological characters from his culture like Guanyin, the goddess of mercy (Yeoh), Monkey King (Daniel Wu) and Shiji Niangniang (Hsu). Meanwhile, Quan will play Freddy Wong,

Release date: When is ‘American Born Chinese’ coming out?

The series, which is being adapted by Kelvin Yu for the streaming platform, doesn’t have an official release date yet. However, it’s expected to come out this year. A number of episodes hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Apart from Yeoh, Quan, Hsu, Wu and Wang, the series also stars Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Jim Liu, Poppy Liu and Sydney Taylor. On the other hand, Lucy Liu and Destin Daniel Cretton will be directing.

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, author Yang said that he thinks that one of the challenges of the show is, not only translated the beloved graphic novel to the screen, but also capturing how “how the conversation about Asian America has changed from the publication of the book until now?"

*This article will be updated.