AHS is coming to an end and it's time for a new season of pure horror, screams and cries. Here, check out everything we know about the new of Ryan Murphy's iconic series.

There are only two seasons left to know the grand finale of the American Horror Story franchise, so fans should take full advantage of all the new episodes that come out. The last installment we saw was, NYC, where we met a different macabre story that comes from the mind of Ryan Murphy. Now, it's time to find out what other terrors are in store for season 12.

For some time now, the director has not been revealing many details of his new productions. One of his most famous works has been the series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which has had Evan Peters as the serial killer. This has been renewed for a second season, so it is likely that they will work together again on other projects.

FX renewed the show for three more editions, so this would be the last one, in case there is no other agreement. Over time it has become one of the longest-running productions, competing with other great titles. It was John Landgraf, president of the channel, who confirmed the news of the next installments coming to Fubo and Hulu.

What is Season 12 of AHS called?

An important member of the cast revealed the title of season 12, which has been given the name Delicate. So it is likely to touch on taboo subjects, in true Ryan style. Although we still don't know many details of what's to come, we will have to keep an open mind.

What will Season 12 of AHS be about?

It has not been confirmed what the plot will be about, but theories abound. According to Fotogramas, the director conducted a survey during April 2021 where he asked fans what themes they would like to see in the following seasons. The options were between aliens, Christmas Horror, Bloody Mary, Piggy Man, Mermaids and Plagues.

Fans' wishes were fulfilled little by little. Aliens had a starring role in season 10, while Bloody Mary had an entire episode dedicated to her in the second season of American Horror Stories. So it is likely that these two topics will be discarded.

During AHS: NYC, the plagues were also taken into account. So taking away options, that would leave mermaids and Christmas horror stories...

Who are the cast of AHS Season 12?

Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian were the first stars to be confirmed in the cast of AHS 12. The owner of KKW Beauty has not only been in charge of revealing a small teaser, but also the title. So far only they make up the cast, so we will have to wait for the rest of the actors to announce their presence.

Many believe that Evan Peters will not be present, because he might be filming the second season of the series Monster. Fans will be expecting several iconic returns to the franchise, especially since it is the last installment. Sarah Paulson would be one of them, along with Lily Rabe and perhaps Billie Lourd.

When will AHS Season 12 premiere?

Along with the teaser, it was also confirmed that the next to last season of AHS will hit the screen during the summer. So it is likely that the new episodes will arrive in October or September of this year. One of the possibilities is that it will premiere on Halloween, which would not be such a big surprise, especially since it is one of the most famous horror series on television.

As with the previous installment, season 12 will have several methods of viewing. It will be available on Hulu, but episodes will also be available on Fubo, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. After the trial period, each subscriber will have to pay $69.99 per month.