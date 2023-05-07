The eight remaining contestants will perform tonight with the goal of getting America’s votes to get into the Top 5 of Season 21 of American Idol. Here, Here, check out how to support and vote for your favorite contestant during the episode.

American Idol 2023 voting: How and when to vote tonight for the Top 5?

Season 21 of American Idol is almost coming to an end with the big finale, but first audiences must decide which five contestants will get into the semi-finals. If you want to support your favorite artist from the show, check out everything you need to know for voting.

[Watch American Idol Episode 16 free online on Fubo in the US]

For this show, contestants will have to sing a solo and a duo. They will be performing songs by Alanis Morisette and Ed Sheeran, who are guest judges replacing Lionel Richie and Katy Perry as they are in England for King Charles III coronation.

Sheeran, who recently won his trial due to copyright infringement, will aso be performing his new single, with Morisette also set to take the stage. Remember that the show will air from 8 PM (ET) to 10 PM (ET) live coast to coast. You can watch it on fuboTV, as well as ABC.

American Idol 2023 voting: What are the methods?

There are three ways of voting for American Idol 2023:

SMS to 21523

Online at americanidol.com/vote

On the American Idol app

To vote online or via the app, you must register, if you haven’t done so before. You must be 16 or older, and be located in the US, Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands. You have up to 10 votes per contestant per voting method. That means you can vote 30 times for each contestant using all three methods.

What are the text codes to vote for American Idol 2023?

Warren Peay – Text 2

Haven Madison – Text 3

Oliver Steele – Text 5

Colin Stough – Text 6

Wé Ani – Text 8

Megan Danielle Text 10 to

Zachariah Smith – Text 11 to

Iam Tonga Text 12 to

American Idol 2022 Top 7: When can I vote tonight?

You can start voting when American Idol starts at 8 PM (ET) until the last commercial break. Voting will be live from coast to coast. Check out American Idol’s voting FAQ page: https://idolvote.abc.com/#faq