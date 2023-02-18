American Idol is just one day away from its 21st season premiere and the artists are already preparing for the big premiere. Here, check out how and where to watch it.

American Idol is back for its 21st season, along with its usual judges. Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will once again sit in their respective chairs and will soon begin collecting talent for the competition. If there is one thing the show will not be lacking, it will be fun, especially with the trio at the helm.

The mentors have already been selected and revealed, so it has been confirmed that Noah Cyrus will help the contestants during the semi-finals. Allen Stone is expected to join as a mentor and the two will lead a team, but the R&B artist has not yet been confirmed by the show.

Ryan Seacrets, who just a few days ago announced his unexpected departure from the show "Live with Kelly and Ryan", will also return in his usual role as host. This has been present since the first batch of episodes and until this year, the celebrity has not missed any season and was only absent for one episode in 2019.

How and where to watch American Idol season 21 premiere online

The time has finally come and we are just 1 day away from watching season 21 of American Idol, whose premiere is scheduled to launch on Sunday, February 19 on ABC at 8 PM. In addition, it will also be streamed online through fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. Although the official schedule has not yet been released, the episodes will air every Sunday and Monday at 8 PM.