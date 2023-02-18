American Idol is back for another year and it's time to see how the 21st season, which will be packed with special talent, is shaping up. Here, check out what the schedule for the epidodes will look like.

We are just hours away from the big premiere of season 21 of American Idol and the artists are already preparing their vocal chords to perform in front of the talented panel of judges, which is comprised of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. The mentors for the two teams that will make it to the semifinals have already been selected and revealed.

Noah Cyrus was one of the first confirmed and Miley's younger sister will be guiding a team of contestants to the highly anticipated semi-final. While the second mentor is estimated to be Allen Stone, although he has not yet made any statement about his new position on the show, so it remains a mystery.

Ryan Seacrets will return as the host again and continues his near perfect attendance on the singing competition, as he has been around since the first batch of episodes and as of this year, the host has not missed a season and was only absent for one episode in 2019. Here, check the schedule of the new season...

American Idol 2023: Schedule for Season 21

The first episode will take place on Sunday, February 19 and the rest will be broadcasted weekly. Every Sunday and Monday there will be a new broadcast and voting for season 21 began on Sunday, April 16, so it took place earlier than previous seasons. Unless there is a special, broadcasts will take place on ABC and fuboTV starting at 8 PM.

*This note will be updated when the complete schedule is released....