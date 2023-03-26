American Idol is back more refreshed than ever and Hollywood Week will also implement changes that will make the show even more entertaining. Here, check out what they are.

One of the most popular formats within American Idol is when Hollywood Week takes place, where all contestants will have some of the show's most popular alumni as mentors. This season will come with some changes and they will be implemented soon.

The segment will premiere on Sunday, April 2 at 8 PM. The mentors have already been selected and there will be seven in total, although we will continue to see other former winners throughout season 21. Jordin Sparks, David Archuleta and Catie Turner are three of them.

This Sunday comes a new episode, which will air on ABC but in case you don't have cable, you can also watch it on Fubo (7-day free trial). The seventh installment will premiere tonight at 8 PM, so it's the perfect time to continue collecting artists.

Hollywood Week will not have a Genre Challenge

The most important change in the format of American Idol's Hollywood Week is that there will no longer be a gender division, so the competition will be general and will not be based on musical styles. This was confirmed by the production company and the team assured that they no longer see the need to do it this way.

Megan Michaels Wolflick, producer of season 21, told Billboard in a chat that many finalists said what style of music genre they were, such as country-rock, but being a mix it was a little difficult to categorize. So they thought "explore something else".

On the other hand, the contestants will have to choose one category out of three and there will be two students to help them work in the right way. The areas that have been assigned are Confidence, Songwriting or Stage Presence, according to MjsBigBlog.