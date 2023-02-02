It won't be long until American Idol is back with its new season and more incredible artists. Here, check out when and at what time the 21st edition of the talent show will air.

American Idol is back on the big screen for its 21st season, and the judges are more refreshed than ever. Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will be behind the desk, ready to start collecting talent for the show.

There are several cities that will host the auditions, including Detroit, Nashville in Tennessee, Wichita in Kansas, Las Vegas, Washington DC, Baton Rouge in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City in Utah, Chicago in Illinois and more.

Ryan Seacrest will return to host once again, as has become customary. Until this year, the celebrity has not missed any season and was only away for one episode in 2019. MjsBigBlog revealed that this time there could be four platinum tickets in addition to the golden tickets.

What time and where will the American Idol Season 21 premiere air?

The new season of the competition will be aired via ABC and fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. Every Sunday and Monday there will be new episodes at 8 PM. The premiere date is scheduled for Sunday, February 19, so there are only a few weeks left to find out the first artists who will be selected by the jurors.