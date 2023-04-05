Although Katy Perry is one of American Idol's most iconic judges, fans have not been very supportive of her in season 21. Here, check out what she's being accused of and what's going on with the contestants.

Since season 21 of American Idol began, the only female judge on the panel has been under heavy criticism from viewers. Katy Perry has been the target of haters for a while now, especially after witnessing the controversy with former contestant Sara Beth Liebe.

The 25-year-old artist dropped out of the competition after her performance at Hollywood Week and many fans claimed that it had something to do with some of the Teenage Dream singer's attitudes. However, Liebe has claimed that her decision had to do with being away from her family because of the show.

Katy Perry accused of being rude and condescending to contestants

The 38 year old singer who is part of the judging panel has been accused of having harsh and rude attitudes with the contestants, becoming quite condescending with them. This was something that did not go down too well with the fans and after having been the protagonist of an unfortunate case with Sara Beth Liebe, they have begun to cancel her.

A few weeks ago we saw Katy Perry shaming the 25 year old contestant for having three children. During Hollywood Week she announced her departure from the show, because she felt that she was not going to win the show and that she preferred to be with her family, because she also felt guilty for leaving her children to participate in the competition.

This was not the only similar situation experienced by the star, but quite the opposite. During one of Tuesday's episodes, she was again accused of not treating contestants Carina DeAngelo and Nutsa Abuza too well, who had some problems when performing their duet.

This caused the internet to explode and viewers did not give him a chance to redeem himself. On social networks you could read comments like "so i ddnt like katty perry on American idol at all she is rude" (@adot861) or some as "Katy is so rude and condescending to the contestants unless it's a male cutie then she acts like a teenage fool. One contestant quit because of her, bye bye Katie!" (@dhanna4).