Now that season 21 has begun, it's time to see how the auditions will continue. On Sunday 12th, the Oscars will take place and many don't know if the fourth episode of American Idol will be aired. Here, check out when and how to watch it.

American Idol is back more refreshed than ever. The three judges continue to look for new talent to add to the show and every Sunday we see several artists try out to be the new contestants on the iconic singing competition. They are not the only ones to take the show forward, as Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have been teasing since the premiere.

The trio have been cracking jokes and exchanging humorous banter with the youngsters performing in front of them. The Dark Horse singer has been in the competition for almost five seasons now and is one of the most experienced judges, making her a veteran at this point. As is the case with Blake Shelton on The Voice.

Now, the auditions must continue and many do not know what will happen with episode 4, as the Oscars 2023 will take place on Sunday, March 12. The channel will be busy broadcasting the entire ceremony and the red carpet, so the audience does not know what to expect from the show that day. Here, check out when it will be available...

How to watch or stream episode 4 of American Idol

Relax fans! The fourth episode was scheduled to air on Sunday, March 12 and will continue the same way. Only instead of starting at 8 PM, it will air at the end of the Academy Awards, which will begin at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on ABC. In addition, American Idol will also stream online via fuboTV, which offers a one-week free trial in the United States.

