American Idol, one of the most beloved talent reality TV competitions, will come back this Spring with its 21st season. Check out when the premiere is.

One of the most popular singing competitions, American Idol, will return for its 21st season (the sixth after the reboot) sooner than expected, and we already have the official date of its premiere. Here, check out everything you need to know about it.

Again, Katy Perry (who is in the middle of her Las Vegas residency), Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will be judges, with long-time host Ryan Seacrest also coming back. This time, the preview promises that “the best is yet to come.”

Again, the competition is one of the most beloved and long-running shows of its type. Perry wrote on her social media that “American Idol has been making dreams come true for 21 years, you think we’re not gonna go BIG?!” Check out when to watch it.

When is American Idol returning in 2023? How to watch the premiere

Season 21 of American Idol will premiere on Sunday, February 19 on ABC at 8 PM ET. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which you can enjoy with a seven-day free trial. The episodes will also land on Hulu the following day of their premieres.

We expect that the show will air on Sundays and Mondays, but there’s no confirmation of that yet. As usual, viewers will vote for their favorite contestants to help judges determine who will be the next American Idol.

The show has seen how many of its contestants have found success in the music industry. Last season’s winner was country artist Noah Thompson, who beat the runner-up HunterGirl. He recently released his new single “Make You Rich.”