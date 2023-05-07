Season 21 of American Idol is only two episodes away from the big finale. Only five contestants are left in the game. Here, check out when and how to watch the next episode.

Season 21 of American Idol is only two episodes away from the big finale. After hundreds of auditions and several weeks later, there’s only five contestants left to fight for their musical dreams. Here, check out when you can watch the next episode.

[Watch American Idol 2023 online free in the US]

Last night (Sunday, May 7th), the Top 7 performed songs, solo and duets, from icons Alanis Morisette and Ed Sheeran (who also sang on the show). However, as usual, the ones with the fewest votes had to say goodbye.

After 21 million votes, the three singers that got eliminated were: Haven Madison, Warren Peay and Oliver Steele. The Top 5 will sing Disney songs with the hope of impressing America and get a chance in the finale.

Is American Idol on tonight?

American Idol isn’t airing tonight (Monday, May 8th). The next episode will air on Sunday, May 14th and it will be the semifinals, in which two artists will say goodbye to the show. Then, the big finale will be on Sunday, May 21st.

The Top 5 is Zachariah Smith, Megan Danielle, Iam Tongi, We Ani and Colin Stough. During the Top 7 performances, Sheeran and Morisette also served as guest judges with Luke Bryan, as Katy Perry and Lionel Richie performed at the King Charles III Coronation.

However, Perry and Richie will certainly return for the next episode. You can watch the show on Fubo (free-trial) and ABC. American Idol is also streaming live on Hulu Live TV, which also has ABC, or available to stream on demand on Hulu.