American Idol will bring back Hollywood Week, where we will see alumni mentoring new contestants. Here, check out when this format will begin in season 21.

American Idol is in its 21st season and the contestants will have to adapt to a new format coming soon to the show, which is Hollywood Week. There we will see how the audience's favorite alumni take on the role of mentors to guide the artists in this stage.

During this season will be Justin Guarini, Clay Aiken, Jordin Sparks, David Archuleta, Phillip Phillips, Catie Turner and Noah Thompson. The latter is the one who won the talent competition last year, making him one of the newest alumni.

This Sunday comes a new episode, which will air on ABC but in case you don't have cable, you can also watch it on Fubo (7-day free trial). The fifth installment will premiere on March 26th at 8 PM, so it's the perfect time to continue collecting artists.

When will Hollywood Week premiere on American Idol?

Hollywood Week is a style of format that American Idol has been implementing for several seasons now and has always worked well, but this time it will come with a slight change. There will be no division of musical genres, but it will be a general competition.

This section will begin in season 21 on Sunday, April 2 at 8 PM on the usual channel and of course it will be available for streaming as well, through Fubo. The auditions are scheduled to conclude this weekend, in the episode titled Auditions 5.