The 21st season of American Idol has given us great moments but it's time for us to know the big winner of the 2023 edition. Here, check out when the long awaited finale will take place.

The countdown to the grand finale of American Idol season 21 has already begun and there are not too many episodes left to go. Only one artist will be crowned the winner of the prize money, which includes a recording contract and a cash prize of $250,000.

This weekend will see the Top 7 Perform and by the end of the live broadcast, three contestants will have to go home. Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette will be guest judges, due to Lionel Richie and Katy Perry having to attend the Coronation of King Charles in the UK.

In case you still don't know how to watch the episodes, remember that ABC broadcasts them every Sunday night. But if you don't have cable or simply prefer to watch it online, Fubo (7-day free trial) broadcasts them at the same time and Hulu the next day.

When is the Season 21 finale of American Idol?

Although there are still three episodes to go until the last one, the date of the season finale has already been confirmed. The grand finale, which is when we will know the artist who has been crowned the winner, will take place on Sunday, May 21. So there are only two weeks left until the long-awaited moment arrives.

It is estimated that the last episode will have a special duration, but the start will take place in the same time slot as always. Here, check the time by state:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM