American Idol is premiering and it's time for a new phase to make its presence felt in season 21. We will finally see the celebrity mentors who have been chosen to guide the contestants at work. Here, check out when the live shows will be held.

American Idol is about to inaugurate a new phase, where the artists will have to become stronger to survive and move on to the live shows. It's time to see the Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii, which will be divided into two parts and each part will see one of the celebrity mentors take the lead.

During the first part we will see Allen Stone guide the group of contestants assigned to him, while next weekend it will be Noah Cyrus who will be responsible for molding the skills of the artists. The countdown to the finale has begun and there is not much time left to find out the outcome.

As it happens every Sunday, this weekend there will be a new episode of season 21 and it's time to continue the competition. It will be available on ABC and in case you don't have cable on Hulu or Fubo, who is offering a free one-week trial in the United States.

When will American Idol season 21 live shows begin?

The live shows will take place starting Monday, April 24, with the arrival of the Top 12 Reveal, as confirmed by MjsBigBlog. There will be several themed episodes that will take place as the weeks go by, until the long-awaited finale, which is scheduled for May 21. So we still have a month and a half of pure content, music and presentations.

When will the American Idol season 21 live shows last?

Now that the Hollywood phase is coming to an end, the judges must select a few performers to improve their live acting skills with the help of two incredible mentors for season 21. Noah Cyrus and Allen Stone are the celebrities who will guide the contestants at Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawaii.

On Sunday, April 30, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night will take place, while Live Coast to Coast will begin at 8 PM PT / 5 ET and is broadcast live nationwide. Little by little, the competition continues with its rounds and the end is approaching faster than we thought...