American idol is about to release again one of its most famous formats and that is Hollywood Week, which will bring many artists as mentors. Here, check out who they are.

So far the 21st season of American Idol is being as successful as the previous ones and this Sunday will be the last episode of auditions, which will be broadcast on ABC and Fubo, who is offering a free trial week in the United States.

During the first week of April we will see the Hollywood Week format begin to be implemented, which will bring many well-known artists from the show as mentors for the new contestants, who will be around 150 in each category.

Billboard confirmed that during the course of the season we will see several alumni of the competition making small appearances. Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard will be present during this year's finale, almost 20 years after their appearance on the show.

Who are the alumni who will be mentors at Hollywood Week?

American Idol's Hollywood Week will not only bring some changes to its format, but will also feature seven audience-favorite alumni as mentors to the new contestants for season 21. They've all made it to the big stages of the competition and here's who they are:

Justin Guarini – Season 1 runner-up

Clay Aiken – Season 2 runner-up

Jordin Sparks – Season 6 winner

David Archuleta – Season 7 runner-up

Phillip Phillips – Season 11 winner

Catie Turner – Season 16

Noah Thompson – Season 20 winner

What format changes will Hollywood Week have?

The most important change in the format of American Idol's Hollywood Week is that there will no longer be a gender division, so the competition will be general and will not be based on musical styles. This was confirmed by the production company and the team assured that they no longer see the need to do it this way.

Megan Michaels Wolflick, producer of season 21, told Billboard in a chat that many finalists said what style of music genre they were, such as country-rock, but being a mix it was a little difficult to categorize. So they thought "explore something else".

On the other hand, the contestants will have to choose one category out of three and there will be two students to help them work in the right way. The areas that have been assigned are Confidence, Songwriting or Stage Presence, according to MjsBigBlog.