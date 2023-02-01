The 21st season of American Idol is almost here. The popular singing competition will be back on February 19th. Many fans wonder which artists will serve as judges this season. Check out who is coming back.

Last season, the winner was country artist Noah Thompson, while HunterGirl was the runner-up. Thompson recently released his new single “Make You Rich.” Other Idol alums include Kelly Clarkson, Adam Lambert, David Archuleta and more.

Ryan Seacrest will return as host one more time, as he has been part of every season of Idol. However, many people wonder who will be the judges this season. Here, check out which artists will be part of the judging panel.

American Idol 2023: Who will be part of the judging panel?

Idol fans will be glad to know that Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will be back as judges for one more season. All of them announced the new season on their social media, promising that the “best is yet to come.”

Perry, who is in the middle of her Las Vegas residency, stated that "American Idol has been making dreams come true for 21 years, you think we’re not gonna go BIG?!" This time, there were auditions in Las Vegas, New Orleans and Nashville.

The new season will premiere on ABC on Sunday, February 19. You can also live stream all the episodes on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States. Also, you can stream the episodes the following day of their premieres on Hulu.