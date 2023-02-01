It’s almost time for a new season of American Idol, which will premiere on Sunday, February 19th. Here, check out who will hos this popular signing competition in 2023.

It’s almost time for the 21st season of American Idol, which will premiere on ABC on Sunday, February 19th. The popular singing competition has been behind successful artists such as Kelly Clarkson, David Archuleta or Adam Lambert. However, it’s time for new contestants to prove themselves.

For Season 21, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will be back as judges. These three artists have been judging since the show reboot in 2018, meaning that this will be their fifth season in the judging panel.

While announcing the new season on their social media, Perry promises that the show will be bigger than ever after 21 years making dreams come true. However, many fans wonder if Ryan Seacrest will be back as host.

American Idol 2023: Who will be the host?

Long-time host Ryan Seacrest will return one more time. The TV personality has been part of the show since the very beginning and he hasn't missed any seasons. He only was out for an episode in 2019, being the only time in history where he hasn’t been the host.

As usual, the auditions for the show took place in three cities: Las Vegas, New Orleans and Nashville. We don’t know much of the season, but MjsBigBlog reports that this time there will be four platinum tickets, which were introduced last season in addition to the golden tickets.

The new season will premiere on ABC on Sunday, February 19. You can also live stream all the episodes on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States. Also, you can stream the episodes the following day of their premieres on Hulu.