Sara Beth Liebe one of the artists who surprised the audience with her voice, has made the decision to leave American Idol season 21 during Hollywood Week and many believe that Katy Perry could be the culprit. Here, check out the reason for her exit.

Sarah Beth Liebe has been one of the artists who signed up to audition for American Idol and has left many with their mouths open. However, her time on the show was somewhat overshadowed by an attitude that Katy Perry had. The Part of Me singer was accused of embarrassing her after the 25-year-old redhead revealed that she is a mother of three.

It all started after she confessed that she had her first child at 18 and currently has three little ones. The three jurors were surprised and that's when Bryan started fanning his 38-year-old partner as a joke. To which Sarah said "If Katy lays on the table, I think I'm going to pass out". That's when the singer replied "Honey, you've been laying on the table too much".

Now, the young artist has dropped out of the competition after taking the stage for the ongoing Hollywood Week. Season 21 is currently airing every Sunday night on ABC and Fubo, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. Here, check out why Liebe left the show...

Did Sarah Beth Liebe leave American Idol for Katy Perry?

Although many viewers believe that Sarah Beth may have dropped out of American Idol season 21 because of Katy Perry, this doesn't seem to be correct. During the Hollywood Week episode where we saw the artist take the stage, Liebe confirmed that she was not going to continue in the competition after feeling "selfish" for leaving her family behind for the show.

"I don't even know what show business is. I've been a mom since I was 18. I've been married since I was 18. I don't think I realized how hard it would be to be away from my kids", she said before taking the stage, according to the NY Post.

After performing, the young artist assured the judges, "This opportunity is really great, but it will actually be my last performance because my heart is at home. So, I'm going home to my babies. They need me. Thank you".

Although both Katy Perry and Lionel Richi and Luke Bryan have wanted to convince her not to make that decision and continue on the show, this was not possible and we have finally seen Sarah Beth Liebe's last performance on American Idol 2023. In addition, she also said that she was sure that she was not going to win the season, so she preferred to go home.