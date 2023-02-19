Season 21 of American Idol has officially started with the first round of auditions. Dozens of contestants sang for Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie with the hope of getting a ticket to Hollywood. Here, check out who made it.

The premiere had a theme of “the namesake,” which some contestants named just like the judges or similarly, such as Katey Perry, Luke Bryan, L-Rich and even a female Ryan Seacrest came to audition. However, they all were rejected.

Of course, as always there were plenty of talented artists, as well as others who didn’t impress the judges. So, here, check out which hopefuls got the three yeses to head to Hollywood and continue their musical journey.

American Idol 2023 results: Who are the contestants?

Haven Madison,18, from Clarksville, TN

Lucy Love, 28, from Holly Grove, AR

Colin Stough, 18, Amory, MI

Lyric Medeiros, 21, Honolulu, HI

Zachariah Smith, 19, Amory, MI

Iam Tongi, 18, Kahuku, HI





Michael Williams, 21, Mason, OH