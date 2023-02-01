The 21st season of American Idol is almost here and thousands of people dream to be on the stage, but the privilege is for only some. Here, check out what we know about the contestants in 2023.

American Idol, one of the most popular singing competitions on TV, is set to return this month for its 21st season (the sixth after its reboot on ABC). With Katy Perry, Luke Brian and Lionel Richie as judges, America is ready to know who will be the next Idol.

With the tagline “the best is yet to come,” all the judges and long-time host Ryan Seacrest have announced the new season. As always, there were auditions in three cities including Las Vegas, New Orleans and Nashville.

Thousands of people dream to be on the American Idol stage, but the privilege is for only some. Here, check out what we know about the contestants that will be part of this season, according to MjsBigBlog.

American Idol 2023 spoilers: Rumored contestants

As fans of the show know, the first stages of the season are pre-recorded, including the auditions and until the live concerts. According to MjsBigBlog, the showcase round, which comes after the Hollywood Week, was recorded back on December and these are some of the contestants that recorded:

Adin Boyer – Viva la Vida by Coldplay

Alexis “Lexi” Stephens

Austin Markham

Beckett Rex

Brayden King

Caden Glover

Cameron Osterloh – The Impossible Dream (The Quest) from Man of La Mancha

Caroline Kole (Songland season 1)

Colin Stough – Cold by Chris Stapleton

Dawson Wayne

Destiny Reeves

Elijah McCormick (Platinum Ticket winner) – Believe For It by CeCe Winans

Elise Kristine – Feelin’ Good by Nina Simone

Emma Busse – Chasing Pavements by Adele

Fire Willmore – Mercy by Duffy

Hannah Nicolaisen – I Don’t Want to Be by Gavin DeGraw

Haven Madison – (Vyed for Platinum ticket) – Bird Set Free by Sia

Isaac Brown – Caught Up by Usher

J. Valerione

Jayna Brown (America’s Got Talent season 11 semi-finalist)

Joseph Lee White, Jr.

Kayleigh Clark – Who’s Lovin’ You ? by The Miracles (Jackson 5)

Kaylin Hedges – Kiss from a Rose by Seal

Kenley Brown – The Joke by Brandi Carlile

Kya Monee (American Idol 21 – Willie Spence’s duet partner in Hollywood) = Warrior by Demi Lovato

Lucy Love – Flying without Wings by Westlife (Ruben Studdard)

Malik Heard (The Voice season 10)

Mariah Faith – I Ain’t Living Long Like This by Gary Steward and Emmylou Harris

Marybeth Byrd (The Voice 17) – Flat on the Floor by Carrie Underwood

Matt Wilson (Vyed for Platinum Ticket) – Forever by Chris Brown

Megan Danielle (The Voice 18)

Michael Williams (The Voice 18)

Nailyah Serenity – Superstar by Delaney & Bonnie (The Carpenters)

Nutsa Buzaladze

Oliver Steele – Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears

Olivia Soli – All By Myself by Eric Carmen (Celine Dion)

Phil Kane – A Country Boy Can Survive by Hank Williams Jr.

Pjae

Preston Duffee – Crazy Town by Jason Aldean

Rebecca Brunner (The Voice 13)

Samuel Harness (The Voice 21) – Fix You by Coldplay

Sarah Mac

Sarah Snyder

Stefan Benz

Summer Joy

Trey Louis

Tripp Taylor

Tyson Venegas

Warren Peay – Whipping Post by The Allman Brothers

Wé McDonald (The Voice 11) – Ain’t No Way by Aretha Franklin (Performed last)

William Guy Tongi – The Sound of Silence by Simon and Garfunkel

Zachariah Smith – Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen

This list doesn’t include all the possible contestants, so stay tuned! Season 21 with host Ryan Seacrest, will premiere on ABC Sunday February 19. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States.