It’s almost time for the premiere of Season 21 of American Idol (Sunday, Feb. 19) and fans can't wait to meet the new hopefuls. Here, check out which contestants will be auditioning on the first episode.

As usual, the show will start by showing the auditions that took place in Las Vegas, New Orleans and Nashville. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will decide who goes through and who doesn’t. The contestants need two “yes” to go through the Hollywood Week Round.

As last season, judges will also give a Platinum ticket to some contestants, who will then get to skip the first competition during Hollywood Week. Here, check out which contestants will be part of the premiere and everything we know about the episode.

American Idol 2023 spoilers: Contestants for the first episode

According to MjsBigBlog, the premiere of American Idol will feature a theme of “namesake” idols. These people will have the same name (or very similar) to the judges, and reportedly, Ryan Seacrest will also have one.

The same report says that there are two contestants with famous parents, as well as two The Voice alums. There’s also a singer who competed for the American Music Awards Platinum ticket but didn’t get it. Here’s all the names of the contestants:

L-Rich (Lionel Richie)

Luke (Uzzell) Bryan

Katey Parry

Colin Stough

Haven Madison (she competed for the America’s Platinum Ticket at the AMAs)

Iam Tongi

Jack Nicora (20 years old)

Kya Monee (former Idol contestant)

Lucy Love

Lyric Medeiros

Megan Danielle (Season 18 of The Voice - Top 9 on Kelly’s team)

Michael Williams (Season 18 of The Voice)

Tyson Venegas (17 years old)

Zachariah Smith

