The big day is here and tonight is the first episode of American Idol season 21, where the artists are preparing to make it to the finals and win the prize money. Here, check it out.

We are just hours away from another season of American Idol and the artists are more ready than ever to perform in front of this year's iconic trio of judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. During this edition we are going to see two celebrities as part of the mentoring panel.

One of them has been confirmed to be Noah Cyrus, while it is also rumored that Allen Stone will be the second to guide the contestants to the semifinal. On the other hand, Ryan Seacrets will return as host of the show, marking a near perfect attendance, as he has not missed a season since its inception in 2002.

The new episodes will air every Sunday and Monday at 8 PM on ABC but in case you don't have cable, a famous streaming platform will be in charge of broadcasting them: fuboTV. This is offering a one week free trial in the United States and then the subscription will cost $69.99 a month.

What is the prize money for American Idol?

The talent competition has a prize money system quite similar to that of The Voice. The winner of the season will take home a recording contract and a cash prize of $250,000. The artist who is crowned champion of this year's edition will take the crown from Noah Thompson, who was the 2022 winner.