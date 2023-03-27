The auditions are a thing of the past in American Idol Season 21, and it’s time for the Hollywood Week, which has some changes to the format. Only a Top 55 of hopefuls will make it into the Showcase round. 

[Watch American Idol free online on Fubo]

During the Hollywood Week, former Idol winners Jordin Sparks, David Archuleta and Catie Turner will serve as mentors for the contestants, alongside other alums. According to MjsBigBlog, the Showcase/Showstopper Round was filmed back in December. 

In this round, the four Platinum Tickets receivers perform. They are: Elijah McCormick, Cam Amen, Kaylin Hedges, and Tyson Venegas. There are also several The Voice alums in the mix. Here, check out who are the Top 55?

American Idol Top 55 contestants for the Showstopper

Per MjsBigBlog, which cites TheIdolPad as a source, these are 54 contestants of the Top 55 list. There’s also the song they performed during the Showcase Round. These top 55 will become the Top 26 of semifinalists. 

  1. Adin Boyer – Viva la Vida by Coldplay
  2. Alexis “Lexi” Stephens
  3. Austin Markham
  4. Beckett Rex
  5. Brayden King
  6. Caden Glover
  7. Cameron Osterloh – The Impossible Dream (The Quest) from Man of La Mancha
  8. Caroline Kole (Songland season 1)
  9. Colin Stough – Cold by Chris Stapleton
  10. Dawson Wayne
  11. Destiny Reeves
  12. Elijah McCormick (Platinum Ticket winner) – Believe For It by CeCe Winans
  13. Elise Kristine – Feelin’ Good by Nina Simone
  14. Emma Busse – Chasing Pavements by Adele
  15. Fire Willmore – Mercy by Duffy
  16. Hannah Nicolaisen – I Don’t Want to Be by Gavin DeGraw
  17. Haven Madison – (Vyed for Platinum ticket) – Bird Set Free by Sia
  18. Isaac Brown – Caught Up by Usher
  19. J. Valerione
  20. Jayna Brown (America’s Got Talent season 11 semi-finalist)
  21. Joseph Lee White, Jr.
  22. Kayleigh Clark – Who’s Lovin’ You ? by The Miracles (Jackson 5)
  23. Kaylin Hedges – Kiss from a Rose by Seal
  24. Kenley Brown – The Joke by Brandi Carlile
  25. Kya Monee (American Idol 21 – Willie Spence’s duet partner in Hollywood) – Warrior by Demi Lovato
  26. Kaeyra
  27. Lucy Love – Flying without Wings by Westlife (Ruben Studdard)
  28. Malik Heard (The Voice season 10)
  29. Mariah Faith – I Ain’t Living Long Like This by Gary Steward and Emmylou Harris
  30. Marybeth Byrd (The Voice 17) – Flat on the Floor by Carrie Underwood
  31. Matt Wilson (Vyed for Platinum Ticket) – Forever by Chris Brown
  32. Megan Danielle (The Voice 18)
  33. Michael Williams (The Voice 18)
  34. Nailyah Serenity – Superstar by Delaney & Bonnie (The Carpenters)
  35. Nutsa Buzaladze
  36. Oliver Steele – Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears
  37. Olivia Soli – All By Myself by Eric Carmen (Celine Dion)
  38. Paige Anne –
  39. Phil Kane – A Country Boy Can Survive by Hank Williams Jr.
  40. Pjae
  41. Preston Duffee – Crazy Town by Jason Aldean
  42. Rebecca Brunner (The Voice 13)
  43. Samuel Harness (The Voice 21) – Fix You by Coldplay
  44. Sarah Mac
  45. Sarah Snyder
  46. Stefan Benz
  47. Summer Joy
  48. Trey Louis
  49. Tripp Taylor
  50. Tyson Venegas
  51. Warren Peay – Whipping Post by The Allman Brothers
  52. Wé McDonald (The Voice 11) – Ain’t No Way by Aretha Franklin (Performed last)
  53. William Guy Tongi – The Sound of Silence by Simon and Garfunkel
  54. Zachariah Smith – Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen

 