The auditions are a thing of the past in American Idol Season 21, and it’s time for the Hollywood Week, which has some changes to the format. Only a Top 55 of hopefuls will make it into the Showcase round.
During the Hollywood Week, former Idol winners Jordin Sparks, David Archuleta and Catie Turner will serve as mentors for the contestants, alongside other alums. According to MjsBigBlog, the Showcase/Showstopper Round was filmed back in December.
In this round, the four Platinum Tickets receivers perform. They are: Elijah McCormick, Cam Amen, Kaylin Hedges, and Tyson Venegas. There are also several The Voice alums in the mix. Here, check out who are the Top 55?
American Idol Top 55 contestants for the Showstopper
Per MjsBigBlog, which cites TheIdolPad as a source, these are 54 contestants of the Top 55 list. There’s also the song they performed during the Showcase Round. These top 55 will become the Top 26 of semifinalists.
- Adin Boyer – Viva la Vida by Coldplay
- Alexis “Lexi” Stephens
- Austin Markham
- Beckett Rex
- Brayden King
- Caden Glover
- Cameron Osterloh – The Impossible Dream (The Quest) from Man of La Mancha
- Caroline Kole (Songland season 1)
- Colin Stough – Cold by Chris Stapleton
- Dawson Wayne
- Destiny Reeves
- Elijah McCormick (Platinum Ticket winner) – Believe For It by CeCe Winans
- Elise Kristine – Feelin’ Good by Nina Simone
- Emma Busse – Chasing Pavements by Adele
- Fire Willmore – Mercy by Duffy
- Hannah Nicolaisen – I Don’t Want to Be by Gavin DeGraw
- Haven Madison – (Vyed for Platinum ticket) – Bird Set Free by Sia
- Isaac Brown – Caught Up by Usher
- J. Valerione
- Jayna Brown (America’s Got Talent season 11 semi-finalist)
- Joseph Lee White, Jr.
- Kayleigh Clark – Who’s Lovin’ You ? by The Miracles (Jackson 5)
- Kaylin Hedges – Kiss from a Rose by Seal
- Kenley Brown – The Joke by Brandi Carlile
- Kya Monee (American Idol 21 – Willie Spence’s duet partner in Hollywood) – Warrior by Demi Lovato
- Kaeyra
- Lucy Love – Flying without Wings by Westlife (Ruben Studdard)
- Malik Heard (The Voice season 10)
- Mariah Faith – I Ain’t Living Long Like This by Gary Steward and Emmylou Harris
- Marybeth Byrd (The Voice 17) – Flat on the Floor by Carrie Underwood
- Matt Wilson (Vyed for Platinum Ticket) – Forever by Chris Brown
- Megan Danielle (The Voice 18)
- Michael Williams (The Voice 18)
- Nailyah Serenity – Superstar by Delaney & Bonnie (The Carpenters)
- Nutsa Buzaladze
- Oliver Steele – Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears
- Olivia Soli – All By Myself by Eric Carmen (Celine Dion)
- Paige Anne –
- Phil Kane – A Country Boy Can Survive by Hank Williams Jr.
- Pjae
- Preston Duffee – Crazy Town by Jason Aldean
- Rebecca Brunner (The Voice 13)
- Samuel Harness (The Voice 21) – Fix You by Coldplay
- Sarah Mac
- Sarah Snyder
- Stefan Benz
- Summer Joy
- Trey Louis
- Tripp Taylor
- Tyson Venegas
- Warren Peay – Whipping Post by The Allman Brothers
- Wé McDonald (The Voice 11) – Ain’t No Way by Aretha Franklin (Performed last)
- William Guy Tongi – The Sound of Silence by Simon and Garfunkel
- Zachariah Smith – Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen