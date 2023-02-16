American Idol's 21st season is set to debut on Sunday, February 19th. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan will help the contestants in their journeys, but they won't be alone as some celebrities will help them.

Over the years, American Idol has introduced some changes to the format. While judges are the ones who always get the last word until the live shows, in which that power is given to the audience, some ‘celebrity mentors’ are invited to help the contestants.

Last year, mentors included Bebe Rexha and Jimmy Allen. While we still have to watch the auditions, which took place in Las Vegas, New Orleans and Nashville, many fans want to know which singers will help the judges and hopefuls. Here’s what we know.

Celebrity mentos for ‘American Idol’ 2023

This week, American Idol confirmed on Twitter that Noah Cyrus will be helping the contestants during the semi-finals. However, according to MjsBigBlog, Allen Stone will also be mentoring, but he hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Cyrus, daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley’s younger sister, has released three albums Good Cry (2018), The End of Everything (2020), People Don't Change (2021), and was nominated for Best New Artists in the 2021 Grammys.

Meanwhile, Stone is an R&B artist that is known for her socially-conscious music, and he has released four albums. According to The Idol Pad, per MjsBigBlog, the semi-finalists were split between the two mentors, and they had to perform at the Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii on an outdoor stage in front of an audience.