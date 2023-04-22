American Idol arrives this weekend with a new episode, where we will finally know which artists will have to go home and who came out victorious. Don't wait any longer and check here for spoilers.

Although it has not yet been officially revealed who are the contestants who must leave the American Idol competition and who have managed to survive another round, the Twitter account @Idolspoilers has published the names of these artists.

The 21st season of the show has been one of the most entertaining so far, as it had all kinds of situations. From confrontations and awkward moments, to scandalous exits and controversies. Katy Perry has starred in several of them.

This Sunday night, April 23rd, episode 9 will take place on ABC and Fubo, where Ryan Seacrest will reveal to everyone how the Top 20 is made up. There will be several surprises and Smokey Robinson will be one of them, as the singer will be performing on IDOL.

Who makes up the Top 20 of American Idol?

Colin Stough

Iam Tongi

Hannah Nicolaisen

Haven Madison

Kaeyra

Lucy Love

Mariah Faith

Marybeth Byrd

Matt Wilson

Megan Danielle

Michael Williams

Nailyah Serenity

Nutsa

Olivia Soli

Oliver Steele

Paige Anne

Tyson Venegas

Warren Peay

Wé McDonald

Zachariah Smith

Who was eliminated from season 21 of American Idol?