American Idol is back with more auditions and this time we will see more than 10 new artists selected to continue in the competition. Here, check out who they are before tonight's episode...

Season 21 of American Idol returns tonight with the second round of auditions and the judges must continue to gather talent to continue the competition phases. Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan must audition all of the hopefuls during their time in Las Vegas, New Orleans and Nashville.

[Watch American Idol free on fuboTV]

Despite all the rumors, the production finally announced that the fourth episode will air on Sunday the 12th. The only thing that will change will be the schedule, as it will be aired after the Oscars 2023 awards ceremony, which will take place at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

To see who the 14 new members of the contest are, remember that fuboTV offers a one-week free trial in the United States and streams the episodes live. Every Sunday there is a new broadcast starting at 8 PM ET and if you have cable, you can watch it on ABC. Here, check out who are the new contestants of the week...

American Idol 2023: Who are the new contestants for Season 21?

Aiden Adair – Clover, South Carolina

Alessandra Aguirre

Ashley Tankard, 23 – Durham, North Carolina

Caroline Kole –Nashville

Cody Winkler – Marion, Texas

Jeverson – Born in Grenada and now based in Nashville

Jon Wayne Hatfield, 21 – Nashville

Kaylin Hedges, 15 – New York City

Madison Neisus – Dallas

Matt Wilson, 21 – Buffalo, New York

McKayla Stacey, 16

Nutsa – Georgia

Stefan Benz – Originally from South Africa and now lives in Los Angeles

Trey Louis – Santa Fe, Texas