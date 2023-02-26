Season 21 of American Idol returns tonight with the second round of auditions and the judges must continue to gather talent to continue the competition phases. Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan must audition all of the hopefuls during their time in Las Vegas, New Orleans and Nashville.
Despite all the rumors, the production finally announced that the fourth episode will air on Sunday the 12th. The only thing that will change will be the schedule, as it will be aired after the Oscars 2023 awards ceremony, which will take place at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
To see who the 14 new members of the contest are, remember that fuboTV offers a one-week free trial in the United States and streams the episodes live. Every Sunday there is a new broadcast starting at 8 PM ET and if you have cable, you can watch it on ABC. Here, check out who are the new contestants of the week...
American Idol 2023: Who are the new contestants for Season 21?
Aiden Adair – Clover, South Carolina
Alessandra Aguirre
Ashley Tankard, 23 – Durham, North Carolina
Caroline Kole –Nashville
Cody Winkler – Marion, Texas
Jeverson – Born in Grenada and now based in Nashville
Jon Wayne Hatfield, 21 – Nashville
Kaylin Hedges, 15 – New York City
Madison Neisus – Dallas
Matt Wilson, 21 – Buffalo, New York
McKayla Stacey, 16
Nutsa – Georgia
Stefan Benz – Originally from South Africa and now lives in Los Angeles
Trey Louis – Santa Fe, Texas