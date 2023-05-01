Season 21 of American Idol will continue tonight with the Top 10 performances and the Top 7 reveal. Here, check out how to support and vote for your favorite contestant during the episode.

The live shows of Season 21 of American Idol continue tonight with the Top 10 performances. However, only seven contestants will get through the next week. In order to advance, they need the votes of America and here, you can check out everything you need to know to vote.

During this episode, judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry will choose several songs for each contestant, thinking about which will be the best suited for their voice and style. However, the hopefuls will select only one to perform.

After Adam Lambert’s return to the Idol stage last night, Chayce Beckham will be the guest performer tonight. He will sing his new single Til the Day I Die. After the elimination of Lucy Love and Nutsa, who will go home tonight?

American Idol 2023: How can I vote during the Top 10 performance?

To vote for your favorite finalists, you have three options: SMS, online and via the American Idol app. To vote online, go to americanidol.com/vote and register, if you haven’t done so before. To do so, you must be 16 or older, and be located in the US, Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands. Same for voting through the app.

American Idol 2023: Text codes for the Top 10

Meanwhile, if you want to vote via text you have to text the number of the contestant to “21523”. These are the numbers assigned for every contestant after the Top 12 and they will remain the same for the next rounds:

Tyson Venegas – Text 1

Warren Peay – Text 2

Haven Madison – Text 3

Oliver Steele – Text 5

Colin Stough – Text 6

Marybeth Byrd – Text 7

Wé Ani – Text 8

Megan Danielle Text 10 to

Zachariah Smith – Text 11 to

Iam Tonga Text 12 to

American Idol 2022 Top 7: When can I vote tonight?

You can start voting when American Idol starts at 8 PM (ET) until the last commercial break. Voting will be live from coast to coast. Check out American Idol’s voting FAQ page: https://idolvote.abc.com/#faq

American Idol 2022: How many times can I vote for a contestant?

You have up to 10 votes per contestant per voting method. That means you can vote 30 times for each contestant using all three methods. Remember to save your votes if you vote online or through the American Idol app.