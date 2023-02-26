Sofia Vergara was not present during the last season of AGT and many are wondering if the actress will return to take her seat on the jury. Here, check out what she had to say about her future on the show.

Sofia Vergara has had quite a unique career and became one of the leading actresses in comedy, as we have already seen when she played Gloria in the series Modern Family. Since then, her repertoire has been full of successes and one of the latest she added was being a judge on America's Got Talent, one of the most iconic shows on television.

The model is part of the lineup of those who decide which artist will enter the show and shares her position with three other stars of the entertainment industry: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. While Terry Crews (White Chicks and Brooklyn Nine-Nine) is in charge of hosting the show.

The new season of AGT is coming to NBC later this summer and whileAll Starsonly had three judges present, it's time to finally find out what's in store for Vergara in the future of the competition. The 18th edition will begin filming on March 23rd at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California, so it won't be long until the premiere.

Sofia Vergara is back for AGT Season 18

The actress and model has been part of the show's family since 2020, so the fact that she was not present in All Stars made quite a noise. However, there is no reason to worry because Sofia is ready to take her seat again during the course of AGT season 18.

Parade was the one who confirmed that the Colombian star did not participate in the last contest because she already had another work commitment, more related to an acting job in the series Griselda. So she couldn't change it and had to skip the NBC special. Finally the mystery is over and she confessed what everyone wanted to hear: Vergara is back.

She made the announcement through a post on her social networks where she revealed that you can already buy tickets to watch the auditions for the new season. "So excited for another summer of @AGT! Time is running out to audition, sign up now at AGTauditions.com," she wrote on Instagram.