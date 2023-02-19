AGT: All Stars is finally coming to the end of its first season and it's time for the eleven finalists to give their last performance on stage. Here, check out how and when to watch the last episode.

The season finale of America's Got Talent: All Stars is one of the most anticipated on television and soon we will know which artist will be crowned the winner of the prize money, which awards a cash prize of $1 million dollars. The talent show has eleven contestants in the running and the judges and audience will not have an easy decision.

The Light Balance Kids dance troupe, Detroit Youth Choir, magician Aidan McCann, vetriloquist Ana-Marie Margean and comedian Mike E. Winfield are just a few of the finalists who are preparing their final act for the next few weeks, when they finally have to take the iconic stage for their last performance.

NBC said judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum "will reflect on the season's best moments and the journeys of the top 11 finalists". Host Terry Crews is also going to be one to revisit some of the most memorable acts from the show's first season. Here, check out how to watch the latest episode....

How to watch the season finale of AGT: All Stars

The first season of America's Got Talent: All Stars is just one day away from its long-awaited conclusion and we will soon know who will be crowned the winner of this year's edition. The first part of the finale will take place on Monday, February 20 and the 11 finalists will perform from 8pm to 9pm.

On the other hand, Monday, February 27 will be the day that the grand winner will be revealed during a two-hour finale, which will take place from 8 to 10 PM.

The broadcast takes place on NBC but in case you don't have cable, remember that the streaming platform fuboTV will also broadcast it. In addition, the episode will be available on Peacock the following day.