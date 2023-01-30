Other former 10 acts will perform tonight on America's Got Talent: All-Stars 2023. There's only one Golden Buzzer left. Here, check out when and how to watch the fifth episode of the season.

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will be back tonight with the fifth episode of the season. More acts will audition to try to impress judges and Superfans alike, and get a spot in the coveted big finale. Check out here at what time and how to watch or stream the show.

[Watch AGT: All-Stars free on fuboTV]

For this new edition of “AGT: All-Stars”, 60 former acts from the ‘Got Talent’ franchise all over the world will get a second chance to win the show. However, that also means that competition is harder than ever.

During episode 5, other 10 acts will perform but only one will win the Superfans’ vote, and another could get the Group Golden Buzzer, which is the only one left as Sofia Vergara isn’t a judge this season.

Is America’s Got Talent: All-Stars on tonight? Time and how to watch it

The fifth episode of America’s Got Talent: All-Stars will air tonight (Monday, Jan. 30) on NBC at 8 PM (ET). It will last two hours. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US. The episode will be available on PeacockTV the next day.

So far, the Golden Buzzers include magician Aidan McCan (Heidi), the comedian Mike E. Winfield (Simon), Detroit Youth Choir (Terry) and the dance group Light Balance Kids (Howie). Who will be the next?