After four weeks of auditions, America’s Got Talent: All-Star is closer to an end. However, there are many acts that we haven’t seen yet, and there are some spots left. But if you want to know when the season finale is, check it out here.

For this edition of ‘All-Stars’, judge Sofia Vergara isn’t present, but Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell are back, with Terry Crews as host. They will be judging 60 former acts from ‘Got Talent’ shows all over the world.

So far, the Golden Buzzers include magician Aidan McCan (Heidi), the comedian Mike E. Winfield (Simon), Detroit Youth Choir (Terry) and the dance group Light Balance Kids (Howie). But there are still places to fill before the finale.

When is the finale of ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Star’?

The America’s Got Talent: All-Stars is set to air on Monday, January 13th on NBC at 8 PM ET. If you want to live stream for free, you can do so with the free-trial on fuboTV (seven days). The episode will be available on PeacockTV the next day.

The rest of the finalists include: Power Duo (Dancing, aerialist), Avery Dixon (Saxophonist), Aidan Bryant (Aerialist), The Bello Sisters (Acrobatics). As the season isn’t airing live, the winner of the season was chosen between the judges and the Superfans, which were selected from the audience by NBC.