America's Got Talent: All Stars is underway and contestants from all around the world will compete to try to win th ebig prize. Here, check out which acts have qualified to the finale.

America’s Got Talent is back with a new edition of the ‘All-Stars’ version in which 60 former acts from AGT and other Got Talents shows from around the world will compete for a place in the big finale. Check out who has qualified so far.

As always, the acts will be from a wide range of disciplines such as singing, dancing, comedy, aerial stunts, magic and more. Every week, 10 acts will perform to try to win the Superfans’ vote, while five Golden Buzzers will be given throughout the first phase.

Without Sofia Vergara, judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and host Terry Crew will give the Buzzers, plus a Group Golden Buzzer. Only 11 acts will qualify for the big finale, in which the Superfans will vote for the winner.

AGT-All Stars 2023: All finalists so far

Aidan McCan, Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer

Season: Britain’s Got Talent 14

Talent: Magician

Power Duo, Superfan Vote

Season: Philippines Got Talent 5

Talent: Dancing, aerialist

Mike E. Winfield, Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer

Season: AGT 17

Talent: Stand-up comedy

Avery Dixon, Superfan Vote

Season: AGT 17

Talent: Saxophonist

Detroit Youth Choir, Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer

Season: AGT 14

Talent: Choir

Aidan Bryant, Superfan Vote

Season: AGT 16

Talent: Aerialist

Light Balance Kids, Howie's Golden Buzzer

Season: AGT 14 Top 10

Talent: Dance

The Bello Sisters, Superfan Vote

Season: AGT 15 Top 10

Talent: Acrobatics

AGT: All-Stars airs every Monday at 8/7c on NBC. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US. The episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.