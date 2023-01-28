America’s Got Talent is back with a new edition of the ‘All-Stars’ version in which 60 former acts from AGT and other Got Talents shows from around the world will compete for a place in the big finale. Check out who has qualified so far.
As always, the acts will be from a wide range of disciplines such as singing, dancing, comedy, aerial stunts, magic and more. Every week, 10 acts will perform to try to win the Superfans’ vote, while five Golden Buzzers will be given throughout the first phase.
Without Sofia Vergara, judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and host Terry Crew will give the Buzzers, plus a Group Golden Buzzer. Only 11 acts will qualify for the big finale, in which the Superfans will vote for the winner.
AGT-All Stars 2023: All finalists so far
Aidan McCan, Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer
Season: Britain’s Got Talent 14
Talent: Magician
Power Duo, Superfan Vote
Season: Philippines Got Talent 5
Talent: Dancing, aerialist
Mike E. Winfield, Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer
Season: AGT 17
Talent: Stand-up comedy
Avery Dixon, Superfan Vote
Season: AGT 17
Talent: Saxophonist
Detroit Youth Choir, Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer
Season: AGT 14
Talent: Choir
Aidan Bryant, Superfan Vote
Season: AGT 16
Talent: Aerialist
Light Balance Kids, Howie's Golden Buzzer
Season: AGT 14 Top 10
Talent: Dance
The Bello Sisters, Superfan Vote
Season: AGT 15 Top 10
Talent: Acrobatics
AGT: All-Stars airs every Monday at 8/7c on NBC. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US. The episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.